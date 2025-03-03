Bailard Inc. Buys 493 Shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,861,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the period.

Get Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF alerts:

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSME opened at $36.22 on Monday. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $281.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

About Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.