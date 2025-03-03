Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,230 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,583,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.