Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.29 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

