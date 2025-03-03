Bailard Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.