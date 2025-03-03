Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $42.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

