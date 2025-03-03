Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 32,582 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $79,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $38.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,860.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

