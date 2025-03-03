Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,896 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $84,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.81 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

