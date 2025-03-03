Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $89,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in H&R Block by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 156,856 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

