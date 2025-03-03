Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.94 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $79,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after buying an additional 1,571,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,273,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,922,000 after buying an additional 892,183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,825,000 after acquiring an additional 853,313 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.89 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

