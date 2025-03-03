Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.95 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,696,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $85,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 107,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:AM opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

