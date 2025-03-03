Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.91 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $86,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 154,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,795 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

ONTO opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

