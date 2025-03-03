Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 233 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $97,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $565.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $580.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

