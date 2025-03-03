Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,430 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $91,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after buying an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,447,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.91 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

