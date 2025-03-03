Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $93,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

