Bank Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, Mastercard, Citigroup, and Walt Disney are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions that offer services such as deposit-taking, lending, and wealth management. Investing in these stocks means owning a piece of a bank, which exposes investors to the institution’s financial performance and the overall health of the banking sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.30. 47,549,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,363,678. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.28.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $46.19. 62,603,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,632,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. 10,462,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. 24,697,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,373,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded up $11.26 on Friday, reaching $576.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $576.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $542.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.61.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. 21,229,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,422,278. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,604,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

