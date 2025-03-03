Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 20.4% – Time to Sell?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78. 116,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 153,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Banxa Trading Down 20.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 456,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$682,459.20. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

