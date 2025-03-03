Barclays Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $23.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $11,967,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,552,000 after acquiring an additional 410,455 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 373,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
