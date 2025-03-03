Barclays Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $23.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,840. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $11,967,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,552,000 after acquiring an additional 410,455 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 373,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.