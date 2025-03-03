Beazley (LON:BEZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 882.50 ($11.12) and last traded at GBX 879.50 ($11.09), with a volume of 2084237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876.50 ($11.05).

Beazley Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 827.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.96. The company has a market cap of £6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Featured Stories

