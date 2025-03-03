Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,840. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.62 per share, for a total transaction of $350,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,464.30. This trade represents a 23.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,544 shares of company stock worth $2,370,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $228.40. 1,623,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.29.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

