Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $205,093. The trade was a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $573.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

