Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,930 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

