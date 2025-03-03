Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 329 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Accenture by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $348.28 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.10. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total value of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,916.50. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,625.26. The trade was a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.96.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

