Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

