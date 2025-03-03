Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.67) to GBX 1,460 ($18.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:SMWH traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,148 ($14.59). 157,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.69. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,499 ($19.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

