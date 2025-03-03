Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.67) to GBX 1,460 ($18.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
