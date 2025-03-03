Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.17) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.52) to GBX 1,460 ($18.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
WH Smith Stock Down 0.9 %
WH Smith Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.01%.
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
