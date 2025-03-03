Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.17) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.52) to GBX 1,460 ($18.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

LON SMWH traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($14.47). The stock had a trading volume of 157,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,133. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,201.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,274.69. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499 ($18.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.01%.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

