Best Manufacturing Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Oracle, Exxon Mobil, Lam Research, Applied Materials, and ServiceNow are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks represent shares of companies that are primarily involved in the production of goods, machinery, and industrial products. These stocks offer investors exposure to companies whose performance typically correlates with economic cycles and industrial activity levels. They are a key component of the broader industrial sector, reflecting trends in production efficiency, innovation, and global supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,895,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a market cap of $934.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,860,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.58. The company has a market cap of $284.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,838,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $110.36 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60. The company has a market cap of $464.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,815,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $104.03 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,602,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.07. 9,404,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.90. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials has a one year low of $153.95 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $929.56. 1,567,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,038.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.80.

