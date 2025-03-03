Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in generating power from sustainable sources like solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal energy. They offer investors exposure to the growing clean energy sector, which is positioned to benefit from global trends toward reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $259.32. 3,038,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.40.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $88.86. 7,187,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. 6,142,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 1 year low of $65.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

