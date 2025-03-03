B&I Capital AG Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B&I Capital AG decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 5.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 44,491 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $186.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $188.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

