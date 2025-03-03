B&I Capital AG Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO opened at $37.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.