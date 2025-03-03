Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $265.82 and last traded at $265.82, with a volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.62. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

