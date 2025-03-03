Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$5.53, with a volume of 299822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$157,628.00. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

