BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Charles T. Lanktree sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,215. This represents a 64.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 3,882.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 2,988.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BK Technologies by 64,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 10,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,826. BK Technologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BK Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

