Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $161.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.