Blockchain Stocks To Consider – March 3rd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bit Origin, Core Scientific, Future FinTech Group, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that either provide blockchain technology solutions or significantly integrate blockchain into their operations. These companies might develop secure, decentralized systems for data management and financial transactions, often serving sectors such as finance, supply chain, and digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.82. 2,819,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,530,898. The company has a market cap of $460.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.83. Oracle has a 52 week low of $110.36 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.51. 16,851,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,514,670. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,320,332. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,440,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,832. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,655,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,459. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.29. 201,625,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Future FinTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTFT

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.32. 4,183,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Recommended Stories