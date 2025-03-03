Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. PDD comprises 15.5% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

