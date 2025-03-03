Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 6.8 %

BPMC opened at $96.57 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,691,933.88. The trade was a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,139. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after buying an additional 385,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,616,000 after buying an additional 269,896 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

