BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,654. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$11.91 and a 52-week high of C$17.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

