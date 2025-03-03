BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 2.4 %
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
