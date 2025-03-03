BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. 35,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,445. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
