BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. 35,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,445. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,225,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 309,335 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 615,934 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 133.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 388,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

