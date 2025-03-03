Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,245,700 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. Bombardier has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $82.21.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

