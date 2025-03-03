BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 228,975 shares.The stock last traded at $50.19 and had previously closed at $50.17.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,243,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after acquiring an additional 374,859 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,179,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 826,181 shares in the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,960,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 367,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

