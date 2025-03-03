BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Plans Dividend of $0.29

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2902 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
PCMM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. 74,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,473. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $52.73.
