Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 826879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $620.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 828.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

