Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock worth $14,321,068 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

