Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $33.56 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.12 million. Analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOW. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

