Bravias Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 0.9% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,357,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after buying an additional 1,357,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

