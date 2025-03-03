Bravias Capital Group LLC Invests $727,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $67.23 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

