Bravias Capital Group LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

