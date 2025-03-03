Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,545 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.90 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

