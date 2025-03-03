Bravias Capital Group LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.