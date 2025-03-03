BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 6% – Time to Buy?

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 165,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 600,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRC

BRC Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $547.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in BRC by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the third quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.